Janet Faye Miller, 92, of Marengo, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Leavenworth, Indiana.

She was born on January 18, 1933, in Valeene, Indiana, to Clyde and Faye (Vernon) Moore.

Janet married Charles Owen Miller on August 22, 1948. She was a member of the Marengo Christian Church. For over 38 years, Janet and Charles were the owners and operators of Marengo’s Town Theatre. She was a proud member of the Marengo Garden Club, where her love for flowers and growing gardens bloomed every year. She loved to quilt and travel. She traveled across the United States and beyond to Scotland, Ireland, Switzerland, and Japan, always returning to her hometown of Marengo, Indiana. Janet loved to spend time with her family and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Miller, her granddaughter, Ariel, and her siblings, Clyde Moore Jr. and Joseph Moore.

Janet is survived by her son, Kirk (Tracye) Miller, grandchildren, Amber (Ben) Nadeau, Samantha (Chad) Parker, Nikki James, April James, Haley James, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Marengo Christian Church and again on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Marengo Christian Church. Burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery.

