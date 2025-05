The Jasper Public Library has announced its list of events and activities being held throughout summer 2025, including what is left in May and those upcoming in June and July.

May: Tuesday, May 27, 10am; Color Our World Summer Reading Celebration Tuesday, May 27, 6pm; Evening Book Club Wednesday, May 28, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, May 28, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Thursday, May 29, 10am; Baby Storytime Thursday, May 29, 4pm; Curiosity Cafe Summer Edition—Color Wars



June: Monday, June 2, 1 – 7:30pm; Alice’s Adventures in Candy Land—Giant Board Game Tuesday, June 3, 9am – 7:30pm; Alice’s Adventures in Candy Land—Giant Board Game Tuesday, June 3, 10am; Beginning or Refresher Genealogy Tuesday, June 3, 6pm; Crime and Coffee Wednesday, June 4, 9am – 7:30pm; Alice’s Adventures in Candy Land—Giant Board Game Wednesday, June 4, 10am; Messtival Wednesday, June 4, 11am; Knot Just Knitting Wednesday, June 4, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Thursday, June 5, 9am – 7:30pm; Alice’s Adventures in Candy Land—Giant Board Game Thursday, June 5, 10am; Sparkle & Shine—Hair Tinsels and Glitter Crafts Thursday, June 5, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Thursday, June 5, 6pm; Teen Advisory Board Friday, June 6, 9 – 11am; Alice’s Adventures in Candy Land—Giant Board Game Friday, June 6, 10am; Shakespeare-ience with Clara Fromme Monday, June 9, 9am; Color Our World Scavenger Hunt Monday, June 9, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Tuesday, June 10, 12pm; Genealogy Lunch/Learn/Listen Tuesday, June 10 at 1pm; Silly Safaris: The Colors of Nature Show Tuesday, June 10, 1:30pm; Community Classroom Tuesday, June 10, 6pm; Star-Spangled Door Décor Tuesday, June 12 at 10am; Mrs. Kate Singin’ & Smilin’ at the Library Thursday, June 12, 3pm; Afternoon Book Club Thursday, June 12, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Friday, June 13, 10am; Bingo and Coffee Saturday, June 14, 11am – 1pm; Juneteenth Community Event Monday, June 16, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Monday, June 16 at 1pm; The Noise Guy—presented by Charlie Williams Monday, June 16, 1:30pm; Community Classroom Tuesday, June 17, 10am; Family Storytime—Healthy and Colorful Food Tuesday, June 17, 6pm; Adventurescapes (Registration Required) Wednesday, June 18, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, June 18, 1pm; Genealogy Resource Sharing Wednesday, June 18, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Wednesday, June 18, 5pm; Knot Just Knitting Wednesday, June 18, 6pm; Preschool STEM, Ages 3 – 6 (Registration Required) Saturday, June 21, 10 – 11:30am; Defying Gravity: A Wicked Celebration Tuesday, June 24 at 1pm; Mike Hemmelgarn—Comedy, Juggling, Ventriloquist Tuesday, June 24, 1:30pm; Community Classroom Tuesday, June 24, 6pm; Evening Book Club Wednesday, June 25, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, June 25, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Wednesday, June 25, 6pm; Chalkin’ in the Sun Thursday, June 26, 10am; Stay and Play Thursday, June 26, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Friday, June 27, 10am; Shakespeare-ience with Clara Fromme Saturday, June 28, 2pm; LEGO Robotics (Ages 8+) Monday, June 30, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Monday, June 30, 10am; Genealogy Webinar Sharing



July: Tuesday, July 1, 10am; Taco Tuesday Tuesday, July 1, 6pm; Bingo and Coffee Wednesday, July 2, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, July 2, 11am; Knot Just Knitting Wednesday, July 2, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Tuesday, July 8 at 10am; Colorful Science with Jason Lindsey Tuesday, July 8, 10:30am; Community Classroom Tuesday, July 8, 6pm; Brushstrokes of Summer Wednesday, July 9, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, July 9, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Wednesday, July 9, 6pm; Painted Rock Snake Thursday, July 10, 10am; Baby Storytime—Ocean Fun Thursday, July 10, 12pm; Genealogy Lunch/Learn/Listen Thursday, July 10, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Friday, July 11, 10am; Bingo and Coffee Friday, July 11, 1pm; Super Smash Bros. Tournament (Ages 8-18; Registration Required) Monday, July 14, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Monday, July 14, 11am; Mix & Make: Color Edition (Ages 6 and under) Tuesday, July 15 at 1pm; CR Ryan and Son Magic Show Tuesday, July 15, 6pm; Adventurescapes (Registration Required) Wednesday, July 16, 1pm; Genealogy Resource Sharing Wednesday, July 16, 5pm; Knot Just Knitting Thursday, July 17, 10am; Stay and Play (Ages 5 and under) Thursday, July 17, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Friday, July 18, 10am; Shakespeare-ience with Clara Fromme Saturday, July 19, 10am; Hoosier National Forest presents: Woodsy Owl—“Lend a Hand,

Care for the Land.” Monday, July 21, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Tuesday, July 22, 10am; Family Storytime—Beach Theme Tuesday, July 22, 6 – 8pm; End of Summer Skate Party (for those who completed reading program) Wednesday, July 23, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, July 23, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Wednesday, July 23, 6 – 8pm; End of Summer Skate Party (for those who completed reading program) Thursday, July 24, 10am; Color Carnival for Kids Thursday, July 24, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars Saturday, July 26, 10am – 12pm; Welcome to the Arena: A Hunger Games Experience Monday, July 28, 10am; Monday Morning Make and Takes Monday, July 28, 10am; Genealogy Webinar Sharing Monday, July 28, 11am; STEM Toys for Littles—Open Play Tuesday, July 29, 6pm; Mouse Madness: Ultimate Disney Trivia Night (Registration Required) Wednesday, July 30, 10am; Craft Lab Wednesday, July 30, 4pm; Cultural X-Change Wednesday, July 30, 6pm; Preschool STEM, Ages 3 – 6 (Registration Required) Thursday, July 31, 4pm; Curiosity Café Summer Edition—Color Wars



For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.