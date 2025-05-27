Ronnie O. Adams, 69, of Taswell, Indiana passed away on Saturday May 24, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare in Jasper, Indiana with his family at his side.

He was born on May 9, 1956, in Dongola, Kentucky to Hillard “Jesse” and Ivolene (Combs) Adams. Ronnie married Tina (Underwood) on July 12, 1980.

He was a believer of the Christian Faith and attended the House of Prayer Church. Ronnie worked as a mechanic. He learned the trade from his father, Jesse Adams. Ronnie and his father had a garage in Eckerty where they worked for many years working on cars. Later in life he built his own garage and worked there for many years. He was a science and history buff, known to be able to recite many interesting facts and dates.

Ronnie loved listening to music of all kinds, including Gospel, and Classic Rock. He was known to have a good sense of humor always lighting up the room and making people laugh. Ronnie loved to watch cartoons with his grandchildren and his daughter Amanda. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, always attending their events. Ronnie was a loving husband to Tina and you could always find them together. She called him Mr. MacGyver for his ability to fix anything. His friends and family will deeply miss him.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Hillard “Jesse” Adams.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tina Adams, his mother, Ivolene (Combs) Adams, daughters, Amanda (Tony) Rasche, Joanna (Opie) House, grandchildren, Violet and Abe House, siblings, Jan (Jeff) Faulkenburg, Gary Adams, Lennie (Rhonda) Adams, Kevin (Dawn) Adams, Melanie (Ken) Littell, Renae (Steve) Kuebler, Delilah (Jay) Boeglin, Reba (Tom) Toby, Dana (Johnny) Bertges, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Wednesday May 28, 2025, from 11:00 A.M at Denbo Funeral Home until the time of service at 2:00 P.M.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 28, 2025, at 2:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Henry Schwartz to officiate. Burial will follow in Community Chapel Cemetery.

