Brenda K. Highsmith, age 75 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Brenda was born in Washington, Indiana on December 2, 1949 to James “Bud” and Yvonne (Shelton) Dedrick. She married Dr. Greg Highsmith, who she has been with for over 30 years.

She retired from Kimball International where she worked for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she served as the Vice President.

Brenda was an incredible cook who enjoyed planning and hosting family gatherings. She loved traveling to many locations – both domestic and internationally, watching the Indiana Fever, IU sports, the Indianapolis Colts, and attending St. Louis Cardinals games. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Greg Highsmith of Jasper, two children: Brad Giesler, Santa Claus, IN and Jana Fontanez, Mt. Juliet, TN, two step children: Kami Tester (Jason), Fishers, IN, and Kyle Highsmith, Ireland, IN, four beautifully adored granddaughters: Sophia and Olivia Fontanez, and Ava and Emerie Tester, two sisters: Faye Bussell (Jack), Sparta, TN, and Deb Goodness (Greg), Jasper.

Preceding her in death was one son, Brandon Giesler, her parents, and one step child, Sheila Highsmith.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda K. Highsmith will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Dubois Co. Humane Society, Special Olympics, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.