Adolph “Butch” Begle, 83, of Bristow, formerly of St. Henry, passed away on Sunday, May 25th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Butch was born November 10, 1941, in St. Henry to Adolph Sr. and Clara (Lange) Begle.

He married Cindy Aders on March 19, 2004 in Owensboro. Butch was a retired farmer. He was a member of Holland American Legion and Huntingburg V.F.W. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing and tractor pulls.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Curt (Ruth) Begle and Gerald (Anita) Begle both of Ferdinand; daughters, Della (Darrel) Green of Chrisney, Kathy (Bob) Seckinger of Fulda, Tangula (Todd) Hayes of Ferdinand, Pam (Justin) Jamniczky of Bristow; brothers, Norbert (JoAnn) Begle of Huntingburg, Otto Begle of Ferdinand and Denny (Mary) Begle of Dale; sister, Esther Fischer of Ferdinand; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Butch was preceded in death by a son, Doug Begle; brothers, Edwin and Charlie Begle and Clarence Begle in infancy; sisters, Helen Gress and Rita Hoffman; granddaughters, Lexi Begle and Teresa Seckinger and a great-granddaughter, Quinn Seckinger.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 29th at 2:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Burial will follow in St. Henry Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM ET until time of services.

