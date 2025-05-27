A coordinated narcotics investigation by the Paoli Police Department culminated in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant on May 24, 2025.

The operation began after narcotics officers received credible information through a series of investigative interviews regarding suspected illegal drug sales occurring within Paoli’s town limits. The information gathered during these interviews provided officers with sufficient evidence to establish probable cause and obtain a search warrant for a local residence.

During the execution of the warrant, officers conducted a comprehensive search of the property, which yielded substantial evidence of drug trafficking activities. Law enforcement seized approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and an unlawful quantity of prescription medications. Additionally, officers recovered multiple items consistent with the distribution and sale of controlled substances.

The search resulted in the arrest of five individuals who were present at the residence during the operation. Those taken into custody include James Boswell, Donna Boswell, Justin Boswell, Daniel King, and Sandra Huff. All five suspects are facing various narcotics-related charges in connection with the investigation.

The case remains active, with investigators continuing their work to build comprehensive cases against the defendants. Additional charges may be filed pending further analysis of the evidence and review by the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Paoli Police Department emphasized its ongoing commitment to combating drug-related criminal activity within the community. Officials noted that the successful operation demonstrates the department’s dedication to addressing narcotics trafficking and expressed appreciation for the continued support and cooperation of residents in these efforts.

For more information about this investigation and to view photos of the suspects, visit the Paoli Police Department Facebook page.