Prairie Farms Dairy went head-to-head with many national consumer packaged goods companies to compete for the Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards. Prairie Farms came out on top in the Frozen Novelties and Ready to Drink Coffee categories winning Best New Products Awards for its Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and Barista Style Iced Coffee Drinks.

In February, Prairie Farms introduced two items to the Single-Serve Iced Coffee Category with two 14-ounce options in Caramel and Mocha flavors. The Barista-style Iced Coffee Drinks combine milk, sugar, and Arabica coffee. The CSN panelists noted the value delivered by Prairie Farms Iced Coffee Drinks compared to the familiar coffeehouse brand drink sold in 13.7-ounce glass bottles with a price point up to 60% higher.

The company also delighted ice cream and cookie lovers in May by introducing Premium Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is sandwiched between Chocolate Chip or Chocolate Fudge homestyle baked cookies, delivering 6 ounces of the prepackaged sweet treat. Chocolate Fudge Cookie was the favorite among CSN panelists, and Chocolate Chip Cookie was a close second.

The winning entries are featured in the October edition of Convenience Store News magazine. The article states that this year’s Best New Products Awards winners focused on providing value without sacrificing taste.

The annual Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards program recognized 45 consumer-selected innovative products introduced in 2024. A panel of consumers judged products based on value, convenience, appearance, and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients. Judging was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research firm.