On Thursday, November 14th, 2024, from 6 to 8 PM, the Jasper Chamber will host a seminar called “How to Start a Business” at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

There is no fee to attend and the event will have the Southcentral Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) help you decide if you’re ready to start a business, then evaluate your business idea and ensure you’re taking the steps to increase the chances of a successful launch.

Training topics will cover Business Financing, Business Plan, Business Start-up/pre-planning, Launching Your Own Business, Managing a Business, and Marketing/Sales.

Upon registration, you will receive a link to participant materials for this class, including a 34-page Guide to Starting a Business workbook. You will receive printed copies of these materials at the beginning of the class.

After completing the workshop, participants are invited to sign up for one-on-one, no-cost counseling with a Southcentral Indiana SBDC Business Advisor.

RSVP can be made by contacting the Chamber at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.