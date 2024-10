The Jasper Moose Lodge #1175, will be holding an escape room on Friday, October 25th, 2024, from 7 to 9 PM. This evening activity is open to the public for a fee of $15 per person.

During the event only, attendees can take advantage of a special discount for new membership sign-up. Paid membership for a year offers future members-only benefits of the Moose Association.

A portion of the fees from Friday evening will go to Mooseheart Child City Orphanage.