The Downtown Jasper Merchants have announced Music on Main is returning to the Jasper Square. This event featuring free live music will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM every Saturday in October and November 2024.

Music on Main is an opportunity to shop, grab lunch to go, and bring it to the Square to enjoy live music, showcasing a line-up of different artists each week.

The Music on Main this Saturday, October 26th will be performed by Band Sold Separately.