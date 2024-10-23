Jasper Community Arts is excited to announce a new series of digital art classes, made possible by generous grants from the United Cabinet Endowment and the Dr. Marc & Jeanne Campbell Charitable Fund of the Dubois County Community Foundation. These classes will provide opportunities for participants of all ages to explore digital creativity, offering instruction in areas such as digital painting, graphic design, and animation. The goal is to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to develop their skills in these growing fields of artistic expression.

The classes will be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and software that cater to both beginners and experienced artists. Instructors will guide participants through the intricacies of digital art, helping them expand their creative horizons while learning valuable technical skills. This new initiative underscores Jasper Community Arts’ commitment to fostering artistic growth and innovation within the community.

Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts, expressed his excitement about the program, stating, “We’re thrilled to provide our community with access to digital art education. Thanks to this funding, we can open the door to new forms of artistic exploration. Digital art is such a powerful tool for self-expression, and we’re eager to see how local artists will embrace it.”

The $14,000 in grant funding will not only support the digital art classes but also further Jasper Community Arts’ mission of making the arts accessible to all. These classes will cater to a wide range of ages and skill levels, offering both a creative outlet and professional development opportunities for participants.

Registration for the digital art classes will open in the coming weeks, with a detailed schedule of offerings to be released soon. For more information, visit the Jasper Community Arts website or contact their office at (812) 482-3070.