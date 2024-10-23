The Orange County Commissioners have issued a temporary county-wide burn ban, effective immediately, following their declaration this morning at 8 a.m. The ban will remain in place until the Commissioners review the situation and decide whether to extend or lift it.

Under the burn ban, the following activities are prohibited throughout Orange County:

Campfires and recreational fires, unless contained within a fire ring that is at least 23 inches in diameter and 6 inches high, and located in a cleared area. Open burning of any kind using conventional fuels, such as wood or other combustible materials, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane. The burning of debris, including timber or vegetation, and debris resulting from construction activities.

Additionally, charcoal from permitted grills must remain in the grill until it is fully extinguished. Residents are strongly encouraged to attend public firework displays and limit personal use of fireworks to ground-based items. The use of aerial fireworks is discouraged during the ban.

This temporary burn ban will remain in effect until October 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., when the Orange County Board of Commissioners will reassess the situation and determine whether an extension of the emergency proclamation is necessary.