Robert T. “Chesty” Luegers, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Chesty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 1, 1942, to Robert and Lucille (Teder) Luegers. He married Karen Hill on October 20, 1984, at the Providence Home Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2015.

He was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School and was co-owner of Bob Luegers Motors in Jasper for over 50 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Chesty enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two children, Rob (Jessica) Luegers, Jasper, IN, and Ashley Luegers, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Robbie, Spencer, and Declan, and Jocelyn, Kayson, Zailyn and Finley, three brothers, Jeryl (Shelley) Luegers, Dave (Sharon) Luegers, and Mike (Marilyn) Luegers, one sister-in-law, Bev Luegers, all of Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother Larron Luegers and one niece Adrienne Luegers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert T. “Chesty” Luegers will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert and Karen Luegers Endowment at the Dubois County Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

