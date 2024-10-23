The Orange County Economic Development Partnership (OCEDP) has awarded $50,000 in grants to local businesses as part of its first-ever Small Business Grant program. The initiative, aimed at promoting the growth and development of small businesses in Orange County, received 27 applications requesting over $200,000 in total funding.

The program reflects OCEDP’s ongoing efforts to boost economic vitality and support small businesses, which are vital to the local economy. Eight businesses were selected to receive funding to enhance their operations, invest in new technology, and improve service delivery.

Among the grant recipients, Patoka Pines RV Campground will use the funds to add an ADA-compliant patio campsite, a shelter house, and a dog park. Elite Therapeutic Massage & Tanning will invest in facade improvements for their Paoli location, while HD Graphix will purchase a Roland VG3-540 printer to increase production. A Bark Above plans to buy hydraulic grooming tables and additional equipment.

Green Acres Golf will allocate the grant toward purchasing a truck to support business operations, and Emily Pendley Esthetician will acquire advanced treatment and salon equipment. J&S Sportswear plans to expand production capabilities with the purchase of a DTF Station Prestige R2 Pro Shaker & Oven Bundle, and Wild Polka Dots will use the funding for building renovations to create a studio space for classes and local artists.

The Small Business Grant program was open to brick-and-mortar businesses with 30 or fewer employees in Orange County. OCEDP encourages local entrepreneurs to explore the resources available through the partnership. More information can be found at www.ocedp.com or by calling 812-936-3388.