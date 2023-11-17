Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for October stands at 3.9%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 63.3% for October, remaining above the national rate of 62.7%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force primarily include students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,421,751 – a decrease of 4,455 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,400 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 47,100 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s October private employment stands at 2,858,300, which is a new private employment peak. Industries that experienced job increases in October included:

Construction (+2,500);

Private Educational and Health Services (+2,400);

Leisure and Hospitality (+1,900);

Financial Activities (+1,600); and

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+400).

As of Nov. 16th, 2023, there were 105,860 open job postings throughout the state. In October, 14,801 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

Individuals seeking work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.