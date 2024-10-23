Janice Lorene Wahl, 81, of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

Janice was born February 12, 1943 in Connersville, IN to Owen and Oleva (Sterling) Mitchell. She married Ralph Wahl Jr. on February 12, 1966 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2005. Janice was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Joseph’s Church. She belonged to Christian Mother’s for many years. Janice loved being with her family. She enjoyed gardening and belonged to Dale Gardener’s Club.

Janice is survived by three daughters, Lisa (Chad) Roberts of Dale, Gina Wahl of Huntingburg and Michelle Lents of Loogootee; brothers, Gene (Elaine) Mitchell of Indianapolis, David Mitchell of Connersville; sisters, Sherri (Wendel) Harrison and Sandy (James) Barrett both of Connersville; Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Owen and Oleva; her husband, Ralph Wahl Jr; brothers, Bobby, Dennis and Gerald Mitchell; sister, Dianna Teel.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 28th from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home and also on Tuesday morning from 8:00 AM ET until time of services.

