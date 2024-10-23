Meeting with all but Councilman Jeff Bounds in attendance, the Huntingburg Common Council and Utility Board held their regular bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.

April Blessinger, Transit Director for the City of Huntingburg, gave an update on the bid process for the 2006 Ford Passenger Van that was recently listed for sale by the City. Blessinger received one total bid totaling $400, which she, under the guidance of Clerk-Treasurer Thomas Dippel, rejected for being too low of a price. With this update, Blessinger presented that she wished to begin another sealed bid process, since there was little interest in the first round of bids. The Council approved the first bid rejection and approved the request to start a second round of bidding for the van.

The idea was presented to potentially donate the vehicle to the Southridge High School Automotive Program, to give the students a vehicle to repair and potentially flip for a profit, but was tabled until after the second round of bidding is completed.

Public Notice of Sale from the first round of bidding. (City of Huntingburg)

John Reutepohler, Energy Superintendent, gave the following updates for his department:

Gas Utility: Approval was made by the Council for the emergency purchase of new gas meters.

Electric Utility:

The Department cut down 10 trees this month that were encroaching various electric lines, leaving stumps in their place.

Christmas decorations will soon be going up on the 4th Street light poles.

The continuing project of converting the League Stadium lights to underground wiring – which is expected to be completed by next week.

The Council approved the purchase of underground wire, totaling approximately $11,375.00

The Council also approved the eventual purchase of Sensus Electric Meters – which will be purchased at a later date.

Jerry Austin, Water Superintendent, also gave the following updates for his department:

The water valve at 22nd and Main Streets was recently dug up and reworked, fixing a previous issue with installation hardware. This water valve is functioning and working as of this meeting.

A new water line was placed at the current Habitat for Humanity home build.

Two fire hydrants were found faulty during Fall hydrant flushing and were replaced. After this season’s hydrant flushing is completed, the Lead and Copper survey will resume.

This Saturday, October 26th, 2024, hydrant flushing will take place near Highway 64 and County Road 400, and Styline Drive, during the early morning hours. (Doing so during the weekend will prevent the loss of water from local businesses, such as Farbest Foods).

Once the Lead and Copper survey is back in progress, the Water Department will be sending out letters to customers discussing the dangers of lead in consumer waterways. These letters will be sent out only to customers who have not yet been cleared as “Lead-Free” by this survey.

Mayor Elkins gave notice that the Dubois County Highway Department will begin work, closing the bridge near 1st and Cherry Streets, starting on October 28th, 2024.

Clerk-Treasurer, Thomas Dippel, requested adoption of Ordinance 2024-19, which would set the date and time of planning the 2025 City Budget for today, Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. This Ordinance was passed and adopted, permitting the following items to be discussed:

The Public Hearing was held for Ordinance 2024-20, where no comments were added. 2024-20 is the ARPA Coronavirus Fund – which would allocate left-over Pandemic funding to be used somewhere in the City Government. Ordinance 2024-20 was voted on and adopted, and is delegated to be used as financial aid to help develop the Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center building project.

Ordinance 2024-21 was delegated as the 2025 Employee Salary Ordinance, where discussion was had amongst the Council – 4% of a yearly salary increase was determined for budgeting. Ordinance 2024-21 was introduced, suspended, and adopted by the Council.

Ordinance 2024-22 was established as the 2025 Elected Officers Salary, which would see the Mayor and Clerk-Treasurer receive a 4% salary increase, and the City Council / Utility Board would see a 2.5% increase. Three voted yes, one voted nay, and with one absence, Ordinance 2024-22 was held-over until the next Common Council meeting.

Jim Carter presents to the Huntingburg City Council.

Jim Carter, of Perry County, Indiana, approached the Huntingburg City Council and presented them with a unique ask: To reach out to State Rep. Steve Bartels and ask him to modify/remove paragraph 9 of Indiana State Law 6-9-39. This law has been a strong discussion point for Perry County Municipalities, and with no clear answer as to what the County and Municipalities can do to combat the ever-growing animal over-population issue, this citizen of Perry County is seeking help from area elected officials to make change in the Statehouse. Carter is visiting various area governments, and asking officials to consider presenting this issue to our Indiana State Representatives, in hopes that something will happen. His presentation and pleas were heard by the Huntingburg Common Council, and he was thanked for his time and information.

The next upcoming Huntingburg Common Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12th, at 5:30PM EST in the Huntingburg City Hall.