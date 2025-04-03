Dubois County Solid Waste Management Director Carla Striegel-Winner will be visiting the Ferdinand Branch Library on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, for an informational program called Dump the Confusion: Recycling and Disposal Done Right.

The event offers an opportunity to learn the what and why of local recycling and disposal options, including batteries, electronics, plastics, mattresses, and more, get their questions answered, and discover why some things are recyclable and others are not.

From 5:30 – 6 PM Striegel-Winner will give the short program, and 10 households who attend will get a free mini recycling bin. Following that, from 6 – 7 PM, stop by for an informal Q and A with Carla and pick up a free reusable steel straw and brush set or a Chico bag for Earth Day.

Those unable to attend can stop by the Ferdinand Library all month long to see a display of what can be recycled locally and pick up a brochure.

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management would also like to welcome the public to come out and see them on April 22nd, Earth Day itself, from 10 AM to 1 PM for the Earth Day Fair at the Memorial Hospital lobby.

For more information on the SWMD, call the office at 812-482-7865, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org, or check out their Facebook page.