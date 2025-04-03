Phyllis Ann Reinbold, age 80, of Jasper, passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born December 19, 1944, in Pikeville, Indiana, to Norman and Wilma Catherine (Lowe) Stilwell; and married Clifford Eugene “Gene” Reinbold on September 29, 1962, at Duff Church of Christ. She was a member of Huntingburg Church of Christ, Jasper Outdoor Recreation and Duff Conservation Club. She had worked at Gossard and, for many years, at Kimball Upholstery as a seamstress. She loved being outdoors, enjoying nature and spending precious time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene, on June 24, 2023; three sisters, Bernice Luker, Alethea Henke, Irene Saddler; and a brother Ray “Richard” Stilwell.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Michele) Reinbold and Jared (Tina) Reinbold, both of Jasper; two brothers, Roy C. (Margie) Stilwell of Otwell, Philip (Louann) Stilwell of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Malia, Caleb, Justin, Shayna; and nine great-grandchildren, Caydan, Dominic, Bently, Corden, Dawson, Dean, Easton, Emerson and Elijah.

Funeral services for Phyllis Reinbold will be held at Huntingburg Church of Christ on Monday, April 7th at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow at Mayo Cemetery in Duff. Pastor Ryan Scherer and Roy Stilwell will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Timbers of Jasper Memory Care. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com