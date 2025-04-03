Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding from recent rainfall.

As of Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at 10:11 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
  • County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
On By Celia Neukam

