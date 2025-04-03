The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding from recent rainfall.
As of Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at 10:11 AM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
- County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
