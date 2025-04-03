A water main break has prompted the Jasper Municipal Water Department to temporarily shut off water service for repairs. As a precaution, a Boil Water Advisory will be issued once water is restored for affected residents.

The advisory impacts 13 water customers on Grassland Hills Road, specifically from 3093 Grassland Hills Rd to 3292 Grassland Hills Rd. No other areas are affected.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water for at least five minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or pets. Water remains safe for bathing. The advisory will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water tests confirm it is safe.

The Water Department will provide an update when the advisory is lifted. For more information, residents can contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.