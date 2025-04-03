Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Chelsea Brewer, Executive Director of Purdue Extension Dubois County, to discuss the success of their “Chef University” course, the upcoming Tree Giveaway happening on April 11th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg, and the 2025 Boiler Bash taking place on April 30th at the Jasper Public Library.

Find ways to connect with Purdue Extension Dubois County by visiting their website: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/index.html

https://youtu.be/4eRM3ZzI2eI

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

