

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced today the resignation of Denny Spinner, executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). Spinner’s last day will be Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Spinner, former mayor of Huntingburg, Ind., was appointed to his position at OCRA in November 2020 by Lt. Gov. Crouch.

“Denny Spinner has been one of rural Indiana’s greatest advocates during his tenure as OCRA’s executive director,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Hoosiers all across Indiana are grateful for his commitment, and I wish him well as he continues this mission in a new role.”

Under Spinner’s leadership, OCRA:

Fueled community development around Indiana by helping communities build relevant and economically thriving places where Hoosiers want to live, work and play.

Launched the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program, PreservINg Main Street Program, Indiana Connectivity Program and the Recovery Housing Program.

Reestablished the Indiana Rural Affairs Working Group, carried out improvements to the agency’s grant management system, and increased technical assistance and training opportunities provided by the Indiana Main Street team.

Continued to be a leading resource and tool for rural and urban communities throughout Indiana.

Though Spinner is stepping down from his position, he will continue to be an advocate for rural Indiana as he becomes the new interim director of the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement.

“It has been an honor to serve Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and with the outstanding staff at OCRA,” Spinner said. “In working with rural communities these last few years, I saw the potential of rural Indiana being the state’s next great economic frontier. I feel fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to continue this work with the Indiana University Center of Rural Engagement.”

A search will begin immediately for Spinner’s successor.