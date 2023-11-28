Huntingburg, Ind. – Due to milling and paving work, the following streets will be closed beginning on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, weather permitting:

Hickory Drive between Maple Street and Maple Street;

19 th Street between Woodland Drive and CR 400;

Street between Woodland Drive and CR 400; Shelby Street between 9 th Street and 10 th Street;

Street and 10 Street; St. Mary’s Drive between 3 rd Street and St. Mary’s Church property;

Street and St. Mary’s Church property; Roger Street between Vogel Avenue and 350 ft to the north; and

Southside Park between Parkview Drive and the parking lot at the bottom of the hill.

Additionally, the following streets will be closed for road patching work:

Walnut Street between 4 th Avenue and 200 ft to the north;

Avenue and 200 ft to the north; Van Buren Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets;

and 8 Streets; Intersection of 8 th and Washington Streets; and

and Washington Streets; and Intersection of Van Buren Street and 1st Avenue.

Please avoid parking on the streets during work and plan to use an alternate route, if possible. For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.