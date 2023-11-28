Huntingburg, Ind. – Due to milling and paving work, the following streets will be closed beginning on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, weather permitting:
- Hickory Drive between Maple Street and Maple Street;
- 19th Street between Woodland Drive and CR 400;
- Shelby Street between 9th Street and 10th Street;
- St. Mary’s Drive between 3rd Street and St. Mary’s Church property;
- Roger Street between Vogel Avenue and 350 ft to the north; and
- Southside Park between Parkview Drive and the parking lot at the bottom of the hill.
Additionally, the following streets will be closed for road patching work:
- Walnut Street between 4th Avenue and 200 ft to the north;
- Van Buren Street between 7th and 8th Streets;
- Intersection of 8th and Washington Streets; and
- Intersection of Van Buren Street and 1st Avenue.
Please avoid parking on the streets during work and plan to use an alternate route, if possible. For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.