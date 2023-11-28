Edgar L. Oeding, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Edgar was born in St. Henry, Indiana, on January 19, 1936, to Paul and Anna (Moeller) Oeding. He married Mildred Hopf on June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a United States Navy Veteran, who served on the USS Forrestal.

He was a diesel mechanic for Cecil Kaiser Automotive, Transmobil, and HRJ Automotive, and he then retired from Kimball Upholstery.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Edgar enjoyed hunting, playing cards, especially Sheepshead, watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball and I.U. basketball, and westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred Oeding, Jasper, IN, five daughters, Jacqueline (Tommy) Thomason, Jasper, IN, Patricia (Lonnie) Nicholson, Jasper, IN, Chris (Scott) Hopf, Jasper, IN, Carla (Joseph) Miller, Normal, IL, and Rhonda Oeding, Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are one daughter, Cheryl Ferguson, four sisters, Helen Hopf, Rose and Cecilia Kersteins, and Marie Gessner, and six brothers, Gregory, Bernard, Ralph, Roman, Linus, and Leo Oeding.

The family would like to extend thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their outstanding care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edgar L. Oeding will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

