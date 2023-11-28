Wilfred G. “Butch” Bohnert, age 80, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:44 p.m., on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Heart-to-Heart Inpatient Care Center in Evansville.

He was born October 13, 1943, in Jasper, to Wilfred C. and Bernice L. (Lawalin) Bohnert. He met Mary Lemond while chatting on the CB radio, and they married on November 2, 1996 at Salem United Church of Christ. Butch retired from Masterbrand in 2008; and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dennis Bohnert.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Bohnert of Huntingburg; two stepdaughters, Sonya Sue Saunders of Evansville and Tina Marie (Juan) Leon of Huntingburg; one sister, Carol (Edward) Kapp of Jasper; ten step-grandchildren, Wesley (Betty) Midgett of Henderson, Jaylon, Jazmin, Yuliana, Ariana, Yulissa and Yesenia Leon all of Huntingburg, Justin Embry of Evansville, Donald “DJ” Embry of South Dakota and Keith (companion, Hannah Fleck) Embry of St. Henry; and by step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wilfred G. “Butch” Bohnert will be held at 6:30 a.m., E.S.T., Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:30 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart­-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com