Latest News

St. Meinrad Brick Paver Fundraiser Announced Santa Claus to Visit Dubois Community Park Center Jasper PD Looking for Public Help to Identify Vehicle Recount Petition Has Been Accepted in Closest Race from Dubois County Election Night RWB Announces August 2024 Lineup

You can have your own personal message inscribed into a brick paver that will be part of the area near the St. Meinrad Community Center!

What a great gift idea for a loved one, your own family or business, or in memory of friends or family….whatever your choice, you can join the rest of the community by contributing to St. Meinrad in a meaningful and lasting way. Orders will be taken for this round through February 29, 2024, to be installed in the spring of 2024.

For more information please visit the St Meinrad Indiana Facebook page or to see the complete album of current pavers. 

Forms are also available by emailing writstuf@psci.net or calling (812) 309-8523.

On By Ty Hunter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post