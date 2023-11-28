You can have your own personal message inscribed into a brick paver that will be part of the area near the St. Meinrad Community Center!

What a great gift idea for a loved one, your own family or business, or in memory of friends or family….whatever your choice, you can join the rest of the community by contributing to St. Meinrad in a meaningful and lasting way. Orders will be taken for this round through February 29, 2024, to be installed in the spring of 2024.

For more information please visit the St Meinrad Indiana Facebook page or to see the complete album of current pavers.

Forms are also available by emailing writstuf@psci.net or calling (812) 309-8523.