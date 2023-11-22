Around 3 PM on Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Ruxer Ford in reference to an older male who applied for a vehicle while using fraudulent information and a fake driver’s license. After some detective work, police were able to identify the man as 60-year-old David A. Salmon of Stendal.

JPD was able to locate Salmon a short time later and observed him driving a 2022 Kia and determined him to be under the influence of alcohol. During the course of their investigation and conversation with Salmon, police learned he had used fake IDs and fraudulent information many times before at several other places of business to apply for credit.

David A. Salmon was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with the following:

Forgery (Level 6 Felony) Counterfeiting (Level 6 Felony) Identity Deception (Level 6 Felony) Counterfeit Government Issued ID (Level 6 Felony) Fraud (Level 6 Felony) Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony) OWI (Misdemeanor)

This is still being investigated and more charges could be added.