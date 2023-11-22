The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 Competitive Science of Reading Grant. Nearly $15 million was awarded to 72 school corporations.

Through this competitive grant process, Southeast Dubois Elementary Schools were awarded $100,529 to support the implementation of evidence-based practices aligned with the science of reading.

The Competitive Science of Reading Grant is one of numerous tactical solutions made possible through Indiana’s $170 million investment — in partnership with the Lilly Endowment— toward literacy and particularly, science of reading. Science of reading is a body of scientifically-based research that integrates instructional practices with efforts focused around phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. In addition to research about reading and reading development, science of reading includes numerous scientific studies about effective reading instruction and intervention, including what to teach and how to teach it.

Funding for the 2023-2024 Competitive Science of Reading Grant is allocated through the state’s biennial budget.