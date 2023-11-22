Jeff Hayes has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. The relocation grants for new Dubois County residents also receive financial support from Springs Valley Bank and Trust.

Jeff and his wife Jennifer are relocating to Jasper from Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Jeff and Jennifer have two daughters – Marian a junior at Jasper High School and Lauren who is studying pre-law in Pennsylvania. Jeff and Jennifer both grew up in Jasper.

Jennifer is a remote worker for a laboratory device company. Jeff, a former tennis director in Highlands Ranch, will be substitute teaching and assistant coaching for the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams at Jasper High School.

The Hayes family is looking forward to being near family again, the close community feeling of Dubois County, and the outdoor recreation available in Southern Indiana.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Hayes family in establishing their new life in Dubois County.

For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.