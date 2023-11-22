Mark A. Bieker, age 72, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at home.

Mark was born on July 20, 1951, to Oscar Sr. and Viola (Lubbers) Bieker of St. Anthony.

On April 7, 1973, Mark was united in marriage to Sherry Knies at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine.

He graduated from Jasper High School in 1969, and he enlisted in the US Army at the end of the year. Mark served with the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Mark was a member of St. Isidore Church and the Celestine Park. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #493 of St. Anthony.

In 1977 Mark started Bieker Construction Co. and retired in 2019 after 42 years of home building. He loved all types of woodworking, gardening, watching IU ball games and western TV shows, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife Sherry and four sons all of Celestine, Chris (Kelly) Bieker, Jeff (Jennifer) Bieker, Adam (Hannah) Bieker, Philip (Abbey) Bieker, 11 grandchildren, Cam, Amelia, Owen, Andy, Kaden, Keenen, Karsen, Aubrey, Wesley, Claire, and Ben Bieker, sisters Gloria Petry, Patty Ahrens, and Sharon (Floyd) Jones, a brother, Richard (Kathy) Bieker, and sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Bieker and Linda Bieker.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brothers, Don, Bob, Oscar Jr., and John Bieker, brothers-in-law, Ervin Petry and Ron Ahrens, and a sister-in-law, Henrietta Bieker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church, Celestine Park, and the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

