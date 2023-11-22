The Harrison County Extension Homemakers have announced, in partnership with the Light Up Corydon Event, their annual cookie walk for this Saturday, November 25. The cookie walk will be located in tents inside the Square near the bandstand and sales will start at 2 PM. The cookie walk will continue until Santa arrives and the lights either come on or the cookie supply runs out.

Homemakers from throughout the county contribute their homemade cookies, which will be weighed and sold for $8 per pound. Containers will be provided. Profits from the cookie walk will be used to fund Harrison County Extension Homemaker’s First Books program which provides books to students in Harrison County Schools.

For more information about the annual Cookie Walk, you can contact Karen Schwartz at 812-736-2373.