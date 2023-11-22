Sister Elnora Shidler of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Elnora was born Elnora Mary Shidler on June 11, 1929, in Orlando, Florida, the youngest of eight children of Earl Edgar and Ursula (Gettelfinger) Shidler. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1961 from St. Elizabeth Parish in Louisville, KY and made her monastic vows in 1963. Earlier in her religious life, she was known as Sister Mary Gregory Shidler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leo AnthonyShidler and sister-in-law Estelle (Bodenbender) Shidler; her brother Raymond Edgar Shidler and sister-in-law Mary H. (Sabel) Shidler; her brother Brother Lawrence (Edmund) Shidler; her brother Father Anthony (Joseph) Shidler; her brother Brother Stephen (Arthur) Shidler; her brother Kenneth H. Shidler and sister-in-law Helene (Maki) Shidler; and her brother Lawrence C. Shidler. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, including Helen Shidler, who was a frequent visitor to Sister Elnora at Monastery Immaculate Conception, Hildegard Health Center, and Scenic Hills at the Monastery; and her religious family.

Sister Elnora attended St. Benedict’s College from 1961 to 1963.

Sister Elnora served in the stitching room at Monastery Immaculate Conception for 5 years, then worked in education for 31 years, during which time she taught and worked as a librarian at St. Thomas School in Vincennes, IN and St. Mary School in Washington, IN, and worked in the libraryand volunteer services at Holy Family School in Jasper, IN. At Monastery Immaculate Conception, she worked as a chauffeur and in prayer ministry.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, November 24 from 3:00 to 4:45 p.m. and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EST, and on Saturday, November 25 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. EST in the monastery church. A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on November 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Funeral Mass will be held on November 25 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following in the monastery cemetery. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.