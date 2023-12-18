Latest News

City of Huntingburg Christmas Tree Pick-Up Beginning This Friday Texas Woman Arrested in Gibson County After a Traffic Stop on Drug-Related Charges Friday Night Accident in Jasper Sends One Man to Jail Warrick County Man Accused of Stealing $25,000 Worth of Tools Fatal Accident Claims Life of Spencer A County Man

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Kathy Bachman, Board Member of the Dubois County Museum, to talk about the winners of the Festival of Trees, the ongoing exhibits, and what’s changing as the New Year changes.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post