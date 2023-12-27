James E. Miller, age 72, of Birdseye, passed away on December 24, 2023, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

He was born July 31, 1951, in Washington to Ralph and Annabelle (Ross) Miller. He retired from Masterbrand Decora. James loved the St. Louis Cardinals, tinkering outside, and spending time with his grandchildren. He led a simple life and when he was asked a question, he would simply answer, “I guess.” He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ray, Larry, and Mike Miller.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Blair of Santa Claus, and Doug Miller of Birdseye; siblings, Carol (Tim) Huckelby of Huntingburg, Debra (Norman) Neighbors of Jasper, David (Lisa) Miller of Huntingburg, Carl Miller of Otwell; two granddaughters, Kristen and Jaime Matthews, and two step-granddaughters, Abbi and Carly Blair.

Memorial services for James Miller will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. EST, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the service.

