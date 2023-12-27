Leonard B. Gehlhausen, Jr. age 63, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born August 15, 1960, in Roswell, New Mexico to Leonard, Sr. and Linda (Jones) Gehlhausen. He married Yvette Wagner on June 29, 1991, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Leonard was a graduate of Southridge High School class of 1979. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting deer and squirrel; fishing and looking for arrowheads. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Beadles and Dale Kessinger.

He is survived by his wife, Yvette of Huntingburg; one son Leonard (Michelle) Gehlhausen III of Washington; one daughter Danielle (Tim) Thacker of Huntingburg; two sisters, Christy Beadles of Huntingburg, Jody Kessinger of Evanston; and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Leonard Gehlhausen will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, December 29, 2023, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Velpen, IN.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com