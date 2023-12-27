Alvina E. Fendel, 98, passed away on Monday, December 25th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born August 10, 1925 in Schnellville to Joseph and Cornelia (Lueken) Loechte. Alvina married Urban Fendel on July 19, 1947 in Schnellville. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1987. Alvina was retired from General Electric. She was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Alvina enjoyed dancing, playing cards and Bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Randy) Brahm of St. Meinrad; two granddaughters, Amy (Jordan) Lynam and Kelly (Jake) Guy; two great-grandkids, Kinsley and Grahm Guy; a sister in law Mary Jane Loechte of Huntingburg. Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Urban; brothers, Lawrence, Bernard and Maurice Loechte; sisters, Lucille and LorinaHasenour and Frances Heeke.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 29th at 11:00 AM CST in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday at St. Meinrad Church from 9:00 AM CST until time of services.

