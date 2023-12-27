Latest News

The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas trees for Huntingburg residents beginning on Friday, December 29, 2023. Future pickups will take place on Fridays, January 5; January 12; January 19; and January 26. Christmas trees must be placed near the curb, and residents are required to call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 by Wednesday, January 24. This is for real Christmas trees only (not artificial). 

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.  

