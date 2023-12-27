Walter H. Malvitz, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:52 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Walter was born in Hammond, Indiana, on February 19, 1960, to Harold and JoAnne (Teube) Malvitz. He married Vicki Nicholson on January 3, 1999.

He was a graduate of Barr Reeve High School.

He worked at Greif Brothers in Ferdinand.

Walter enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, watching old classic movies, going to flea markets with his wife, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Surviving is his wife, Vicki Malvitz, Jasper, IN, one son, JR Malvitz, Jasper, IN, one step son, Reed (Melissa) McKnight, Jasper, IN, and one step grandson, Dominic McKnight.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Marie Kocher, and one brother, Raymond Huff.

A visitation for Walter H. Malvitz will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no service or burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

