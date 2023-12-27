Anna Mae Metz, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born on July 1, 1927, in St. Anthony to Harry and Theresa (Hasenour) Metz. She became a Benedictine Sister at the Monastery of Immaculate Conception. Later, she left the order and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg.

Anna Mae is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Ladies’ Sodality.

She enjoyed needlepoint in her earlier years and flower gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Doris Metz, Linus (Bernita) Metz; brothers-in-law, Max Olinger, Mike Callea, and Ray Steckler.

She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Olinger of Jasper, Helen Callea of Rockford, Illinois, Louise Steckler and Theresa Metz both of Huntingburg; brother, Silas (Mary) Metz of English.

A funeral mass for Anna Mae Metz will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg at 10:00 a.m. EST, Friday, December 29, 2023 with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Schnellville.

There will be no visitation before the church service.

Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral services.

