The anticipation for the upcoming 2024 Martin County Primary Election is building as the filing period for candidates officially opens January 10, 2024, and will continue until noon on February 9, 2024. Eligible candidates are invited to throw their hats into the ring for various crucial local offices.

Those wishing to participate in the Primary Election must ensure their voter registration is up-to-date by April 8, 2024. This deadline underscores the importance of timely registration for citizens eager to exercise their right to vote.

The May 7 primary ballot will feature several pivotal local offices, including:

Martin County Auditor

Martin County Recorder

Martin County Treasurer

Martin County Coroner

Martin County Surveyor

Martin County Commissioner District 1

Martin County Commissioner District 3

Martin County Council-at-Large (three positions open)

Republican Precinct Committeemen

Four Republican Convention Delegates-at-Large

Two Democratic Convention Delegates-at-Large

School board offices will only appear on the November General Election ballot. The filing period for school board candidates has been rescheduled and will run from Tuesday, May 21, to Thursday, June 20, 2024, at noon.

To file for any of the positions, candidates must be registered voters at the time of filing. The necessary forms for filing can be obtained from the Martin County Clerk’s Office located at 129 Main Street in Shoals.

For inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact the clerk’s office at 812-247-3651.