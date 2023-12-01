Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today that applications will be accepted through January 31, 2024, for the 2024–2025 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

“Our Governor’s Fellows are such a valuable piece to our team,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers. The experience is mutually beneficial as the fellows gain immeasurable professional skills that will serve them well into their professional careers.”

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees beginning in either summer or fall of 2023 or spring of 2024. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

Many Governor’s Fellow participants have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors—with some serving at the highest levels of local, state, and federal government.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online at www.in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by January 31, 2024.

Applicants should know if they have been selected for an interview no later than February 14, 2024. Recipients of the Fellowship will begin July 1, 2024.

If you have questions about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.