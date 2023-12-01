



The special Santa Claus holiday postmark is now available at the Santa Claus Post Office. This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December.

The Santa Claus Post Office has offered the unique postmark every holiday season since 1983. Each year, a local high school student designs the picture postmark for use on Christmas cards and other mail from the Santa Claus Post Office during the holiday season.

The 2023 postmark is available only in Santa Claus, Indiana, on working days between December 1 and December 24. Those interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail can find the guidelines here.