Alfred Lee Braunecker, Sr., age 70, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:10 p.m., on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born August 5, 1953, in Huntingburg, to Louis Braunecker, Jr. and Joan (Underwood) Pritt. Alfred served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam; and was a member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; and one sister, Kimberly Braunecker.

He is survived by five children, Andrea Braunecker of Huntingburg, Jennifer Kennedy of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jacqueline Junkert of Ft. Worth, Texas, Alfred Braunecker, Jr. of Huntingburg and Alicia Braunecker of Leavenworth; his mother, Joan Pritt of Velpen; four siblings, Michael Braunecker of Velpen, Judith Lancaster of Velpen, Patricia Cantu of Lorenna, Texas and Justin Braunecker of Winslow; and by multiple grandchildren.

Funeral services for Alfred L. Braunecker, Sr. will be held at 4:00 p.m., E.S.T., Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Rev. Gene Markam will officiate the service. The Huntingburg Post #2366 Memorial Detail will present military honors.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., prior to the service on Sunday, at the funeral home.Father Biju Thomas will conduct a prayer vigil beginning at 2:00 p.m.