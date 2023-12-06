Painted wood from Poland

An exhibit of Christmas crèches from around the world will be on display in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library, St. Meinrad, IN, from December 8 through January 6.

The display features crèches from the monastery collection, as well as from the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection, which was donated to Saint Meinrad in 2002 in memory of Charles Patrick (“Pat”) Smith.

Ms. Smith began collecting nativity sets in 1971, purchasing many during her extensive travels throughout the world. She donated the collection to Saint Meinrad in memory of her brother, who studied for the priesthood at Saint Meinrad and later served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The crèches selected for display are in a variety of styles and media including porcelain, wood, glazed tile, glass, cloth, stone, metals, and ceramic.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. To see library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website, saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/. The library will be closed December 23rd through 26th and December 30th through January 1st.

Visitors may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing to view the exhibit.