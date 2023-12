Jasper High School Band Director, Mr. Chad Gayso, has been selected to become a member of the Phi Beta MEW International Bandmasters’ Fraternity Gamma Chapter (Indiana).

Phi Beta (MEW) Mu is the highest honorary international band director’s fraternity. It was organized to encourage the building of better bands and the development of better musicians in schools throughout the world and to foster a deeper appreciation of good music and more widespread public interest.