The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music will be presenting a free day-long workshop called “Liturgical Manuscripts in Person” on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 4:45 PM Central Time.

This free event will be held in the Institute for Sacred Music on the lower level of the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library and is open to the public.

The presenters at the event will include these leading scholars:

Alison Altstatt, Associate Professor of Musicology/Music History, University of Northern Iowa

Susan Boynton, Professor of Music in Historical Musicology, Columbia University

Margot Fassler, Keough-Hesburgh Professor Emeritus of Music History and Liturgy, University of Notre Dame

Peter Jeffery, Director of Sacred Music and Professor of Musicology and Ethnomusicology, Michael P. Grace Chair in Medieval Studies, University of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Hebbard, Assistant Professor of French and Italian, Indiana University

Diane J. Reilly, Provost Professor of Art History, Indiana University

Fr. Innocent Smith, OP, Visiting Assistant Professor of Dogmatic Theology and Pastoral Studies at the Dominican House of Studies, Washington, D.C.

Giovanni Zanovello, Associate Professor of Music (Musicology), Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University

Br. John Glasenapp, OSB, Director of the Institute for Sacred Music, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology

They will speak about the liturgical manuscripts in the Archabbey Library collection, ranging from 11th-century Spain to 18th-century Germany. These manuscripts have not previously been studied, and many are new acquisitions with fascinating histories. The workshop will explore what can be learned from the physical manuscripts and how to study them.

Though the speakers are among the top in their field, the event is geared toward the general public.