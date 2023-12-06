The City of Huntingburg has announced the rescheduling and upcoming date of two public meetings.

The Huntingburg Common Council Public Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, at 5:30 PM. This meeting will be held at the Huntingburg City Hall Council Chambers, located at 508 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, the Huntingburg Redevelopment Authority will have a public meeting at 4 PM. This meeting will be held in the first-floor conference room at the Huntingburg City Hall Council Chambers, located at 508 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.