The City of Huntingburg Street Department will pick-up leaves for the final time on Friday, December 15, 2023. Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line so equipment can reach them. To ensure leaves are collected, please call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 with your street address by Wednesday, December 13. 

If residents have leaves to discard after December 15, they may be taken to the Huntingburg Limb Yard, located at 1103 E 1st Street, Everyday between 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. As a reminder, leaves must be loose and not placed in trash bags when discarded at the Limb Yard.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122. 

