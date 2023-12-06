Latest News

The City of Huntingburg Announced the Rescheduling and Upcoming Date of Two Public Meetings Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music is Hosting a Free Liturgical Manuscripts Workshop in January JHS Band Director Chad Gayso to be a Member of Phi Beta MEW International Bandmasters’ Fraternity Gamma Chapter Christmas Crèche Exhibit Soon on Display at the St. Meinrad Archabbey Library JETT Presents Grants to Local/National Non-Profit Organizations

The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2024 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

“I am always happy to see students from Senate District 48 visiting the Statehouse,” Messmer said. “The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for Hoosier children to learn about our state government and the legislative process. I encourage any student interested to apply for the program.”

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through February. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post