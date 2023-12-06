The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2024 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

“I am always happy to see students from Senate District 48 visiting the Statehouse,” Messmer said. “The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for Hoosier children to learn about our state government and the legislative process. I encourage any student interested to apply for the program.”

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through February. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.